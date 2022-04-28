By David Royal

Nollywood actor, Chidi Mokeme has narrated how he escaped an attack by unknown men who double crossed his car in Lagos traffic while he was on his way to the airport to catch up with an international flight.

Chidi who narrated the incident on an Instagram post said although he did not stop when the unknown men attacked his car and damaged his car’s glasses, some peeps are of the opinion that they were targeting his louisvuitton bags sitting in the back sit of his car while some think it was an abduction attempt.

He wrote:

“So here I was, stuck in Lagos traffic, in front of VGC to be precise, wondering if, and when I was going to make it in time for my international flight, praying my driver makes it there before me to pick up the car (he had gone to look for small basket of agbalumo/udala that I wanted to surprise my sis @cyn05cyn with).

“One part of my brain was maneuvering the truck, and still baffled at how Lagosians always manage to turn a two-lane road into twelve lanes and still survive!

“For my korokoro eye like this, @googlemaps was recalculating my ETA from a 2:05hrs journey to 3:07hrs and rising and I hadn’t driven up to 100 meters.

“Suddenly, all of a sudden, out of nowhere, I noticed a white Honda Accord try to box me in, someone jumped in front of my truck and started signaling “Stop there, I say stop there…” Me: “Stop there fùn kíní? Stop there bì ti bawo?”

“In that split second, I had assessed the situation – plain clothes, no uniform, hand reaching inside pants, accomplice running over from the other side of the road, getaway car idling, I took the only option, almost ran him over and climbed the culvert, dashing into the service lane to oncoming vehicles.

“I caught a quick glimpse of the guy in the rear view reaching for something, I couldn’t tell what it was but swerved, next thing I heard was a loud explosion, glass shattering and shrapnels all over me in all directions.

“My first reaction was “What the F^k? Now I’m going to kill whoever this motherf^cker is”! But the me in me that makes me the me that I am thought otherwise and said “Don’t Stop! ‘Stopping’ is the expected and predictable reaction.



“Keep it moving and take Control of the situation. DON’T STOP”. But I wanted blood so badly I could taste it in my guts. Guess what I did? I did the only thing that made #ChidiSense to me “Focus on catching my flight, (which by the way, I had missed the day before… that’s another story), so I kept it moving.

“Peeps are of the opinion they were targeting my @louisvuitton bags sitting in the back. Some think it was an abduction attempt. Whatever, God pass them. Thanks to Flight Manager, Mr. Otori. Watch video to see the damage.”

