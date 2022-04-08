By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 50-year-old pastor, Isaac Akinbola has been arrested by Ogun State command of Nigeria Police for allegedly hiring his suspected two concubines to beat his wife, Dasola Akinbola and in the process, an eight-month-old child reportedly fell from his mother and died.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, said the incident occurred last week Sunday at Awa Ijebu in Ijebu North local government area of the state.

Oyeyemi said, the pastor and the two women, 29 years old, Esther Olowolayemo, and 30 years old Oluwakemi Oshinbajo, have been arrested for assaulting the pastor’s wife, and murder of Obadiah Akinbola.

He said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu divisional headquarters by the pastor’s wife.

According to police, Dasola said she had been having a disagreement with her pastor-husband over his alleged illicit affair with some female members of the church for some time.

According to the statement, the wife said her husband came to her house at Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu with two women, with whom she has been suspecting of having illicit affair with her husband to beat her up.

He said, “while they were beating her, her eight-month-old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down, while her husband was urging the two women to beat her thoroughly”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, ordered the arrest of the three suspects, while the woman and her baby were taken to Mamu Ijebu Health Centre for medical care .

“The woman and the baby were later referred to Blessed Hospital Oru Ijebu where it was discovered that the baby had internal injury which he sustained when he fell down from his mother’s hands during the scuffle.

“The child gave up the ghost on the 28th of March 2022 while receiving treatment as a result of the internal injury.

“The remains of the child has been deposited at the general hospital Ijebu Igbo mortuary for autopsy”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation with the view of arraigning them in court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria