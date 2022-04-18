By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—The ancient city of Wukari, in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State was thrown into excitement weekend, as the 40MW Kashimbilla hydro-power plant illuminated the town.

Vanguard learned that though the project is yet to be commissioned, the town is now powered by the substation.

The project, which started during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan, was completed by the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the development, the Paramount ruler of the Jukun race and Aku-Uka of Wukari, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, Amatakhitswen, yesterday appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for completing the electricity project.

He said the completion of the project had been the dream of Tarabans who had been longing for a reliable power source that will cater for their needs.

He said: “Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku, who was then Minister for Power, contributed immensely to the realization of the project and is greatly commended for his passion for his home state.

“As governor, his commitment to the project saw his several visits to the site and close monitoring of the work at its various stages.

“As a way of reciprocating the gesture of the government, I hereby appeal to all and sundry to safeguard electricity equipment/properties around them and help in conserving energy by using only what they need.”

He also urged his subjects to comply with prompt payment of bills to help in the smooth operation of the provider.

The First class monarch also enjoined the government to extend electricity to the nooks and crannies of the state and other communities in need of power supply.