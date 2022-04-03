By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

There was pandemonium, yesterday, at a drinking spot in Iware, Ardo Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State when an explosion disrupted the peace of the bar.

A source in Iware said the bombers disguised as customers, adding that the explosive was hidden in a black polythene bag and dropped at the drinking spot by the bomber before leaving the bar.

He said: “The two guys came to the drinking spot as if they wanted to buy the local beer. “After they were served, the one holding the poly bag containing the bomb dropped his beer and the polythene bag and left.

“The accomplice then said he was going to look for his friend and would come back.

“After he had also left, the bomb exploded and many people were injured while some others were killed.”

Confirming the incident, Taraba State Police Command’s spokeman said three persons were killed while 19 others were injured.

Vanguard, however, gathered that one of the bombers was apprehended and killed by a mob.

