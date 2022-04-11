Iyorchia Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, must do everything possible to return to power at the centre in the 2023 general elections to unite Nigerians of all walks of life, ethnic diversity and religious affiliations, national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said.

Ayu made the declaration, weekend, in Abuja while giving his goodwill message at the wedding reception of Mixine Ewere Okowa, daughter of the Delta Sate Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Dr. Daniel Igo at the National Ecumenical Centre.

According to him, the sacred challenge before the present generation of Nigerians is to bequeath to the youths a healthy and cohesive country that would outlive them.

He said: “We thought we were on an irreversible course to the top, but disaster struck along the line, and today we are back to the drawing board. Our generation, therefore, has the solemn responsibility to hand over to our children, a united, healthy and prosperous nation.

“That is the historic challenge of 2023. We have never had it so bad, and so bad on so many fronts, but we must remain united to rescue our country. There is hope on the horizon. There is light at end of the tunnel. With PDP coming, Nigeria will rise again.’’

The former Senate President lauded the marriage between Maxine from Delta State and Daniel, from Benue State, as proof Nigerians were ready to be one, regardless of cultural differences.

Earlier, the officiating minister who joined the couple, the Rt. Revd. Moses Tabwaye, counselled the newly-wedded to make Christ the Head of their home, saying He was the foundation for lasting marital success.

Preaching on the Five Ps of Pastoring, Protecting, Parenting, Providing and Piloting, Rev. Tabwaye said the virtues offered a timeless recipe for happy homes, stressing that no groom had failed who followed the formula faithfully.

Dignitaries at the event included Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and Evang. Edith Okowa (parents of the bride), Elizabeth Igo (mother of the groom), the governors of Akwa Ibom, Ekiti, Bayelsa and Sokoto states.

Others were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; THISDAY Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena; Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige; former Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; ex-Senate Presidents, Bukola Saraki and David Mark; Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu; House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu; and frontline banker, Mr. Jim Ovia, among others.