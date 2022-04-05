A cross section of members of the various pro-Biafra groups that converged in Umuahia to name Nnamdi Kanu the leader Leader and arrowhead of the agitation for Briafra Republic

•Want Bishop Onuoha to declare for Abia governorship



By Steve Oko

Indications have emerged that contrary to fears in some quarters, that agitators of self-determination may not boycott the 2023 elections after all.



This is following the declaration of by some pro-Biafra groups expressing their readiness to actively participate in the 2023 political process.



The coalition of pro-Biafra groups restated their “irrevocable resolve” in pursuing Biafra restoration through peaceful means.



They argued that boycotting the political process in Nigeria was not in the best interest of the struggle.



The Pro-Biafra groups urged “all Biafrans of voting age to quickly arm themselves with the Permanent Voter Card, PVC, for active participation in the 2023 polls”.



They argued that “if people with conscience” were voted into power, agitators for self-determination including Biafra would no longer be treated as terrorists but “as lawful citizens enforcing their fundamental human rights.”



The pro- Biafra groups including Biafra Independence Organization, BIO; Igbo Revolutionary Movement, IRM; Eastern Peoples Renewal, EPR; Biafra Clergy Network, BCM; Biafra Rights Initiatives; among others, urged other pro-Biafra groups to mobilise their members for participation in the 2023 elections “assuming Biafra is not restored before then”.



The said they would embark on aggressive sensitisation of Ndigbo both within and outside South East to fully participate in the forthcoming elections.



According to them, the newly signed Electoral Act has raised the hope that the fraud that had hitherto characterised Nigeria elections might be a thing of the past.



They, however, said that their resolve to participate in the 2023 did not in any way suggest that they had given up the struggle for Biafra, rather they were laying the foundation that would fast-track its actualisation.

“We stand by our earlier resolution that Biafra must be achieved through the principles of non-violence and full engagement in the political processes of Eastern Nigeria”, the group said in a statement.



The statement signed by Emeka Ibekwe further said: “We shall never resort to any form of violent activities or engage in anti-Biafra pursuit. We shall continue to maintain our non-violence posture.”



The group said that time had come to weed out selfish and greedy Igbo politicians currently occupying the political space, and enthrone those who would genuinely pursue the agenda of re-building Igbo land like the late Michael Okpara and Sam Mbakwe did.



“The coalition has resolved to fully participate in the political processes and electioneering drive for the enthronement of true and selfless Igbo leaders for occupation of our political spaces in Igbo land.”



The groups, therefore, urged Bishop Sunday Onuoha to declare for the governorship of Abia State, assuring him of their unalloyed support.



According to them, the cleric has demonstrated capacity and genuine love for the good and future of Ndigbo unlike “many money-conscious self-acclaimed bishops and general overseers.



“We unanimously support and urge Bishop Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha, President of Vision Africa International, to officially declare for the gubernatorial seat of Abia State because he is the only acceptable candidate to succeed Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu next year.



“Our motivation and conviction to support Bishop Onuoha are enormous: He has proven beyond doubt, that he is a selfless Igbo leader, a bridge builder, an eloquent representative of Ndigbo, a vocal critic against any form of injustice mostly against Igbo interest, a reputable grassroot mover with compassion.



“His wealth of knowledge in global humanitarian services, international endorsements and connections will propel him to take Abia State to her desired glory”.



The group also encouraged patriotic Igbo with capacity for leadership to vie for any political office of their choice in the 2023 polls, assuring them of support.

