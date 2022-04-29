.

… Fayose promises stomach infrastructure if elected

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Friday, said the challenges facing Nigeria require fresh thinking to solve.

Udom, who is one of 17 Peoples Democratic Party Presidential aspirants being screened by the party’s presidential screening panel, said this in an interview with journalists after he appeared before the panel.

He explained that whosoever delegates of the PDP eventually settle for among the aspirants will be better positioned to take Nigeria out of the doldrums.

In response to a question on the screening exercise, he said, “Concerning the screening exercise today, It’s been quite interesting. I mean, the people who are in the panel are quite credible, these are strong people with diverse knowledge and I enjoyed it when they dabbled into my area, how am I going to rescue and restore Nigeria.

“I think that’s where I find it much more interesting. And I want to believe that all the people they’ve seen so far today any of us, are equal to the task to rescue and restore this country.

“I want to believe that so many things are to my own advantage because if you look at my antecedents if you look at my training if you look at the capacity and above all, I think age is also on my side because the problem is with Nigeria today needs a very strong agile young man. And I think all around, I think like so many factors are in my favour, and that will be decided by the electorate on the primaries.“

In response to a question as to whether the number of aspirants would not an obstacle to the conduct of the party primaries, he said rather than being a problem, it was a blessing.

Udom said, “I don’t see any problem if there were not many aspirants, I would have been worried. Honestly, that’s where it would have been boring. You see this as a new spirit, a new wave of PDP, where everybody is allowed to express himself or herself.

Also Read:

2023 Presidency: I’ll respect PDP’s decision on zoning ― Peter Obi

“So, allow us to express ourselves on that day at wherever the venue will be, I think the delegates will determine who will rescue and restore this country but trust me, whoever they will bring up as the candidate of the party will be one of the best that this country has ever produced. Because look at the people that we are parading, who are aspirants. I think this is just one of the best that we’re waiting for.

“Coming to that day of the of the delegates’ election or nomination as you want to call it I want to believe that justice will be done.”

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, who also appeared before the panel promised to appoint a Minister for “Stomach infrastructure.

He said, “I told them(panel) the importance of stomach infrastructure. And I equally made it very clear that if I become president of Nigeria.

“I will have a minister for stomach infrastructure and welfare of the people. You can tar all the roads here, you can do every good work on infrastructure but when the people are not happy when people have not looked after, not in a situation where you say Abacha loot must be shared in the market to nobody. When the money eventually ends in the pocket of the poor.

“So, for me, stomach infrastructure is part of being supportive of ordinary Nigeria, as will be necessary. Stomach infrastructure under my watch, as president of Nigeria, will be a major theme.

“No one is saying here that you will not do the needful in terms of developing the country, part of development is the welfare and well being of the people.”

Vanguard News Nigeria