.

* 29 men, 6 women join the presidential race

* Five of 18 parties get aspirants

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

WITH the declaration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to vie for the presidency, 35 aspirants have officially joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Among the aspirants are 29 men and six women including 102-year old Madam Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, also known as ‘living legend’ or “Mama Africa.’ Ezeanyaeche is from Aguata, Anambra State, and is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria.’

No fewer than 18 of the aspirants are from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP while 12 are from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC (two); All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Social Democratic Party, SDP; and the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, also have aspirants.

The five other women eyeing the country’s topmost job are Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi (SDP); Ibinabo Joy Dokubo (APC); Patience Key (PRP); Olivia Diana Teriela, who is running on the platform of the PDP; and Angela Johnson (APGA).

Those seeking a PDP ticket

Those angling for the PDP ticket include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (75, North-East); former Senate President and Kwara State Governor, Dr Bukola Saraki (59, North-Central); Rivers State Governor and former Minister of State for Education, Mr Nyesom Wike (58, South-South); Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel (55, South-South); Sokoto State Governor, chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (56, North-West); Bauchi State Governor and former FCT Minister, Senator Bala Mohammed (63, North-East).

Also Read:

Northerner succeeding Buhari dangerous to Nigeria’s future — Pa Ayo Adebanjo

In the race also are former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose (62, South-West); former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Muhammed Hayatu-Deen; former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (61, South-East); former Governor of Anambra State and 2019 Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Mr Peter Obi (60, South-East);

Others are Veteran journalist and Publisher, Mr Dele Momodu (61, South-South); former President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa (72, South-East); and Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze (70, South-East).

Battle for APC ticket

In the race for the APC, tickets are Third Republic Senator and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (70, South-West), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (65, South-West); former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha (59, South-East); Businessman, Reverend Moses Ayom, (53, North-Central); and Ebonyi State Governor, Engr Dave Umahi (58, South-East).

Others are Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello (48, North-Central); former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (61, South-East); Transportation Minister and former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi (56, South-South); Businessman, Ihechukwu Dallas Chima (40, South-East); and founder of Latter Rain Assembly, Dr Tunde Bakare (66, South-West).

Jostle for ADC ticket

So far, two men are jostling for the ADC presidential ticket. They are former CBN Deputy Governor and 2019 presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu (58, South-East); and Management Expert, Chukwuka Monye (42, South-South).

Vanguard News Nigeria