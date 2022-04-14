…edges Makinde’s ex-COS, Ilaka out as senatorial candidate

By Adeola Badru

Interesting moves have started playing out in the politics of Oyo State, as one of the leading governorship aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, Mogaji Joseph Tegbe, has pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

This development came on the heels of the continued crisis within the progressives party, which claimed its first casualty.

The deal was sealed late Tuesday night, after months of intense pressure, as the new decampee will now move from Ibadan South East in Oyo South to his village in Ona-Ara Local Government in Oyo central senatorial district.

Tegbe, an Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU-trained engineer, management consultant, tax advisor and senior partner and head, technology advisory and markets for KPMG in Nigeria, became popular after running a less than four months campaign in 2018 until the APC settled for Bayo Adelabu as its governorship candidate.

He has been penciled down as the PDP candidate for Oyo central senatorial district, edging out Bisi Ilaka, Makinde’s former chief of staff, who had initially been considered for the ticket.

Vanguard gathered from a close source that Monsurat Sunmonu, a former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, was at the centre of the deal.

“APC hasn’t treated him very good. Though I am not happy with his movement. Engr Tegbe has a lot of followers. It will definitely affect our party,” another top stalwart of Tegbe’s former party said.

“That chief of staff position really affected Chief Bisi Ilaka. Before then, he was loved in Oyo, where he had a solid political base but everything went with the position. I pity him but it is what it is. He has contested more than twice,” said a PDP stalwart.

Asked for reaction, a top aide of Tegbe who preferred anonymity, asked this correspondent to tarry a while. When he called back, he asked for time, saying that he has not been able to see “”Oga.”

“He wouldn’t want it in the media for now. He was pressured. Sen. Monsurat was on his neck. He initially rejected it but the former lawmaker wouldn’t leave him. He has relationship with the governor too. They have met on several occasions,” said another aide.