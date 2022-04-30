The people of Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State have reassured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their firm support and strict adherence to his decisions ahead of the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections.

The people of Oji River reiterated their earlier stance on Gov. Ugwuanyi’s leadership, stressing that the governor is their leader and that they are solidly behind him come rain, come sun.

They expressed gratitude to the governor for the peace and good governance he has entrenched in the council area in particular and Enugu State in general, adding that a lot of their people have benefited from his administration in terms of political appointments and empowerment.

Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the Chairman of Oji River LGA, Hon. Chinedu Onyeagba, told the governor that they are unanimous in the agreement to support and adhere strictly to his political decisions regarding the choice of candidates for the State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship seats.

Appealing for the emergence of an Oji-River person to represent Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency in the 10th National Assembly, the Chairman reassured the governor that “Oji River is one and PDP Oji-River is one”, adding: “Oji-River people are solidly behind you, come rain, come sun. Whenever you call us we will answer you. Wherever you ask us to go, we will go”.

Lending his voice, the member representing Oji River Constituency, Hon. Jeff Mba, told Gov. Ugwuanyi that the visit was also to reaffirm their earlier position that “Oji River people have confidence in your leadership; that Oji River stands with you and we are solidly behind you”.

According to him, “When it comes to elections in Oji-River, Greater Awgu, Enugu West Senatorial District and Enugu State, wherever you tell us to go is where we are going. PDP will never lose a single vote in Oji River.

“Your Excellency, what we have come for is very simple; to reaffirm what we have said before that we are not speaking otherwise. We have not changed our mind and we are still standing by our words; wherever you go is where we will follow you to”.

Dignitaries from Oji River LGA at the event include the former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. KGB Oguakwa; Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe; former National Officer of the PDP, Okey Nnadozie; Chairman of Anbeez Services Limited, Chief Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu; PDP LG Chairman, Goddy Aniekwe; former Commissioners/EXCO members, Dr. Eric Oluedo and Ozo Gab Onuzulike; the Managing Director of Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA), Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Amaka Anajemba; former Council Chairmen; Dame (Barr.) Ugochi Madueke, among others.