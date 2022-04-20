By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi has said that he needs only four years to reposition the country if elected president of Nigeria in 2023.

Addressing stakeholders from Anambra Central in Awka, Obi said Nigeria at the moment, is unproductive and therefore needed someone to move it from a consumption to a productive nation.

He said: “Nigeria must create jobs; it must give people the opportunity to earn their livelihood; and it is not a rocket science.

“I have travelled to over 30 countries and I still say it that all I need is four years to position Nigeria to the path of progress”, Obi said.

“I would fix insecurity, bad economy, poor electric power supply and ensure food security in the country within the shortest possible time as president.

“Who says we can’t enjoy steady power supply in this country? Egypt, between 2016 and today, has doubled its power generation and distribution from 28,000 megawatts to 58,000 megawatts. Vietnam has doubled its own from 38 to 76.

“Let us give people conditions; if I am Mr President and if we do not have 20,000 megawatts in three years, I’ll go home”.

At the meeting, stakeholders in the zone endorsed the former governor of the state for president, saying their support was based on his impressive performance in the state while in office as governor.

The endorsement took place during the Anambra Central Senatorial District stakeholders’ town hall meeting organized by the Senator representing the zone, Mrs. Uche Ekwunife.

Participants at the meeting were lawmakers at the state and federal levels, traditional rulers, presidents-general of communities, religious and market leaders, leaderships of organisations, youth leaders and other stakeholders across party lines.

Chairman of the occasion, Senator. Ben Obi, said he was pleased with the leadership qualities of Obi and Ekwunife, adding that the two have made positive impacts in the lives of the people of the state and the nation.

He said that Ekwunife has particularly been impressive with her performance in the senate; insisting that he had no doubt that she would do better if given another opportunity to serve.

He also expressed confidence that Peter Obi would fix Nigeria’s problems if given the opportunity to do so.

Ekwunife, in her speech, thanked the people of Anambra Central for the opportunity given her to represent them in the senate and promised to do more if given another chance.

She said: “Beyond the discharge of my official duties as your senator, I have continued to intervene in the welfare of constituents through the Senator Uche Ekwunife Foundation.

“I recognize the fact that while we move motions, sponsor bills and attract projects; a lot of our constituents are passing through difficult times. Many are unable to fund their medical treatment, pay their children’s school fees and so on.

“We are grateful that through our little effort, hundreds of constituents have received assistance. We have, through the foundation, paid medical bills and performed other charitable services. We do this in our bid to provide succour to the less privileged ones among us.

“What we have achieved in the last two and half years is a litmus test of what we can achieve if you once again grant me your mandate. I urge you to join me in this journey of building the senatorial district of our dream.

“With your support, I will continue to raise the bar and offer a representation that is vocal, effective, unmatched and people-oriented”.