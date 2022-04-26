Frontline traditional ruler’s Council of Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu state today blessed and affirmed the aspirations of the incumbent state house of assembly member, Rt. Hon. Chima Obieze over his aspiration to return back to the House of Assembly as the member Representing Ezeagu Constituency at the Enugu State House of Assembly come 2023.

The event which was held at the Traditional Rulers Chambers, Ezeagu Local Government Headquarters, Aguobu-Owa witnessed a high turnout of well-wishers, supporters, and members of the Ezeagu constituency who came in solidarity with the highly regarded house member, Hon. Obieze.

Presenting the Lawmaker before the traditional rulers at their April meeting, the Ag. Chairman Enugu State Privatization Board, Chief Eddy Ufuanya who was joined by former Ezeagu LGA chairmen Hon. Barr. Emeka Ozoagu and Chief Joseph Adinde, Hon. Samuel Okafor, Prof. Mrs Uche Onyekwelu among others, stated that Hon. Obieze has through his humility and dedication to service earned a respectable place in the hearts and minds of many Ezeagu people.

They insisted that it is time for Ezeagu to begin to play futuristic politics, with the mindset to raise a younger generation of progressive leaders who would ensure that the people of Ezeagu in Enugu State and Nigeria at large were given their rightful place in the scheme of things and in terms of development. Chief Ufuanya described Hon. Obieze as a playmaker who must not be left on the bench during a critical match.

The Secretary of Ezeagu Traditional Rulers Council and the Igwe of Oyofo community, HRH Igwe C.C. Ejiofor said the Traditional Rulers of Ezeagu believe Hon. Obieze has so much to offer to not just the people of Ezeagu but Enugu State and Nigeria in general. He said the traditional rulers must give him their blessings because they believe he will utilize this opportunity for the good of the people.

Chairman Ezeagu Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Igwe Augustine Otiji advised Hon. Obieze to note that his advancement and blessings came from God and not man. He said “I have heard you attribute your achievements to people who have helped you in the past. That is very humble and kind of you. But you must know, that God created you for what you are doing now. I have listened to you speak numerous times and I’ve watched your growth, from the first time I saw you, I knew you are going places and once God is with you, no man can stop you.”

“My prayer for you is that your superiors will continue to trust you and encourage you to excel. That was my father’s prayer for me as I was growing up. That my Bosses will trust me and help me to grow. So I say the same prayer for you today.

“May the land of Ezeagu upon which you are standing keep protecting you and opening great doors for you. You are one politician in Ezeagu that has shown exceptional respect for the Traditional Rulers and we will continue to pray for you”.

The highlight of the event was when the traditional rulers called out Hon Obieze to stand before them and they showered him with their blessings and prayers.

“Please call on us whenever you need our guidance,” they said.