By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

A governorship aspirant under the People’s Democratic party PDP in Cross River state, Eyo Ekpo-Ene has asserted that since the adminstration of Sen.Liyel Imoke ended in 2015 , the state has been stagnant.

Ekpo-Ene made the assertion in Calabar, at the Margeret Ekpo International Airport weekend, after picking his nomination and expression of interest forms in Abuja.

Eyo Okpo-Ene said that he would take Cross River State back to it’s original plan which was developed at the inception of the current democratic dispensation and was judiciously adhered to by past governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke.

His words :” I have been around for a while. The way things are now have been very difficult for Cross Riverians. I have picked up my forms. By next week I am going to turn in my forms, and I’m going to take my campaigns to every nook and corner of Cross River State.

” I have done this before as a young chairman of local government. Now at a higher level I’m going to do that and I know and some of you know that I have the capacity to lead this state.

“CrossRiverians should expect us taking the State back to it’s original plan as adhered to in the era of Donald Duke, he really showcased Cross River.

“Imoke did very well. But after that there has been a reversal. What we are planning to do is to take the important areas of what Donald did and those Liyel did and then run with it while creating a new energy for government.

“We are stagnant now today and Cross River State has become a laughing stock. We need to rekindle Cross River and put it on the front burner once again.

CrossRiverians should expect a new initiative that will carry the entire state along,” he said.