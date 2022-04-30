.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Stakeholders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Askira/Uba and Hawul local government areas in southern Borno senatorial district have rallied around the serving member Borno State House of Assembly (Hawul constituency), Hon Ayuba Wakawa’s aspiration for House of Representative at the lower chamber come 2023 general election.

Traditional rulers including the Emir of Uba, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ali Ibn Ismaila Mamza II, and that of Askira, HRH Alhaji Abdullahi Ibn Askirama II have also blessed Hon Wakawa and wished him well in his aspiration.

Hon Wakawa who served as a member BOSHA, representing Hawul local government area for 12 consecutive years, declared his intention to contest for the House of Representative seat when he visited the two local government areas that formed the federal Constituency on the platform of the APC.

Our Correspondent gathered that the Lawmaker, at the weekend, alongside his teaming supporters while in Hawul and Askira/ Uba was received with a mammoth crowd, which indicated that the people of the area need change.

Addressing the Delegates and party supporters separately in the two council areas, the APC Deputy Chairman zone B, Hon Aliyu Yerima said, “Time has come for a change, and the only change is Hon Wakawa to be elected as House of Representative Member for the constituency, having all the support he (Wakawa) enjoyed from Governor Babagana Umara Zulum led administration.”

The Chairman of the APC in Hawul, Alhaji Auwal Mamman said, “time has come for delegates to vote wisely by giving their own support to Hon Wakawa who has all it takes to represent the constituency.”

He said, Hon Wakawa during his 12 -year at the state assembly has done credibly well in the provision of people-oriented projects such as the construction of classroom blocks, drilling of boreholes, distribution of poverty alleviation materials and agricultural inputs, as well as numerous youths and women empowerment initiatives across the Council area and beyond.

Also, while addressing delegates and party faithful in Askira/Uba, the APC Chairman, Ahmed Ibrahim and some state executives including Luka Apagu moussa called on all and sundry to ensure they give their maximum support and cooperation for Hon Wakawa’s aspiration to emerge as Candidate on the APC platform and subsequently win as a federal lawmaker in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Wakawa and his entourage also paid formal visits to the Emirs of Uba and Askira and their respective palaces to seek their blessings.

The two Emirs who were very excited about the visits prayed to God to grant Hon Wakawa all his political wishes and urged him to carry everybody along in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities when given the mandate.

Hon. Wakawa in an interview with Journalists after his declaration, expressed satisfaction with the large turnout of delegates and party faithful to welcome him and his entourage, noting that, his aspiration has nothing to do with self-interest, but a strong belief and hoping to see Hawul/Askira is progressing like other neighbouring local government areas.

“This is what necessitated us to join the race.

“Under our leadership, if elected into office, we will make youths and women empowerment our priority, as well as give respect and support to the traditional institutions including all irrespective of political, religious or ethnic backgrounds.” Said Wakawa.