Indications emerged Tuesday night in Abuja that the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC would propose the indirect primary method at Wednesday’s meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC.

Vanguard gathered that most members of the NEC have already bought into the idea and may just vote for the method to be adopted.

The NWC had met for several hours on Tuesday to deliberate on several issues including the timetable for the general election primaries.

Vanguard had reported that the meeting also considered the costs of nomination and expression of interest forms for all elective offices in the coming election.

“The NEC is the highest decision making organ of the party, all our decisions at the NWC meetings of last week and that of today (Tuesday) will be presented to the NEC for approval tomorrow (Wednesday). This will form the main agenda for the meeting.

“We have made our recommendations and it is for the NEC to approve the various costs pegged to various positions. Mind you, the NWC has approved free nomination forms for all female aspirants, irrespective of the position they want to contest”, said a party source.

On the mode of primaries, he said Article 20(3 and 4) of the APC constitution 2022 (as amended) “is clear on the mode of primary to be used at our congresses and convention, but for the primaries for the 2023 elections, we have recommended an indirect mode of election. This also will be presented to the NEC for ratification.”

The youth wing of the party would also present its earlier adopted position calling in the party to grant a 50 percent waiver to youth contestants.