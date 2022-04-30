.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Elder Omeni Sobotie, Saturday, said his party did not set up any legal committee on the gubernatorial election in the State.

Reacting to reports on social media and online platforms, Sobotie in a statement, disavowed the said media reports, adding that those behind the mischief would have been bold enough to append their signatures on it.

He said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, has been drawn to a strange report, presently in circulation, purportedly issued by an organ styled as the ‘Legal Committee on Gubernatorial Election’, supposedly of the APC, wherein grave aspersions were cast on the educational profile, reputation and fitness to run for the office of, at least, one of the governorship aspirants under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, hereby categorically and entirely repudiates and disavows the said report and completely dissociates itself from it.

“In the first place, the All Progressives Congress, APC, does not have a so-called ‘Legal Committee on Gubernatorial Election’, either at federal, state or any subsidiary level, for that matter.

“Such committees are usually set up after elections and the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, does not envisage the constitution of any such committee as it is fully confident of winning the next election, hence would have no need for one.

“Further, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, is convinced of defeating the PDP so clearly, completely, comprehensively and overwhelmingly that the latter would see absolutely no point in litigating the forthcoming elections, hence also our party is most unlikely to have any need for such a committee.

“Indeed, even on the very face of it, the report is highly irregular, especially as to form, even though its authors vainly attempted to compose it as a document of some legal respectability.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, prides itself as a focused and responsible body dedicated to the liberation of Delta State from 24 years of PDP misrule by the mass mobilization of Deltans through the deployment of a forthright and civilized issues-based campaign that has no room for the sort of mudslinging, character assassination and wantonly untoward excesses the PDP is notorious for.

“Indeed, we find it truly shameful and most condemnable that persons, who from every logical indication, are actually insiders from within the PDP, itself, would shamelessly cook up a fake report and then cowardly proceed to leak same in the name of a fictitious organ of our great party rather than be forthright enough to boldly append their own signatures to a document of their making.

“As far as we are concerned, such morally bankrupt inclinations on the part of gubernatorial hopefuls will only serve to expose them as woefully unfit for the offices they aspire to, in the eyes of the discerning public.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, hereby warns the authors of the said fake report and indeed, the machinators of similar shenanigans, to desist from such unwholesome practices and be minded to pursue their ambition with decency and decorum, going forward.

“Moreover, we demand that PDP gladiators leave out the name of our great party, as well as, its leaders, members and supporters from their sharp practices and cutthroat politicking their discredited party is well known for.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta State, hereby urges the good people of Delta and, indeed, the general public, to discountenance the said report as fake news and nothing but the mere shameful handiwork of mischief makers”.