ABEOKUTA—PROMINENT traditional rulers across the country, including the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; the Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, and the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, have thrown their weights behind the candidacy of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to be Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Gbadebo, who spoke on behalf of other monarchs, said this when he hosted the Vice-President who was on a courtesy visit.

Osinbajo, accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun, was in Ogun as part of his consultations with stakeholders ahead of the 2023 presidential election in which he had declared interest to run.

In his remarks, Oba Gbadebo said that Osinbajo had creditably acquitted himself in service to the nation and is eminently qualified to be the next president.

His words: “Every president from this part of the country that has passed through here has succeeded in becoming the president.

“Every time the vice-president has passed here and gone for something competitive, he has always won; this will not be an exception.

“By the grace of God, our vice-president has paid his dues; he has gone through serving others and has been winning colours all the way. He had the same subjects in high school as I had and won laurels.

“In the university, through his research work, and in the legal practice, he has been most outstanding.

“Why should we not ask you for just one more position to the glory of God, and the benefit of all Nigerians and you will say `no’? Certainly, not here.”

Earlier, Osinbajo said he was in the palace to brief the traditional rulers on the progress that he had made so far in the pursuit.

The Vice President said: “Of course, Kabiyesi knows that on April 11, I formally declared my intention to run for the position of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And after I did, I have consulted with our governors; consulted with our legislators and I have been in one or two states.

“Today is very special; today, I am formally reporting progress to our Kabiyesi, the Alake of Egba Land, my dear father, whom I know, has been behind several of the other journeys in this political terrain.

“I want to say that our state has never been short of notable personalities in leadership.”