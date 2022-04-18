.

The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has expressed optimism for a hitch-free examination scheduled for May.

The board made this known in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar on Monday, in Abuja.

Reports have that JAMB had scheduled the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to hold between May 6 and May 16.

The board said that it was sure to deliver a seamless exercise in its main examination, in all its 757 centres across the country.

This, it said, followed the success recorded in the mock- UTME which was held on Saturday, April 9.

” At the post-examination analysis held to conduct a post mortem of the examination, the Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed that the mock- examination, conducted in 757 centres across the nation, was held with little or no hitches.

He stated that the board was primed to deliver the most seamless examination ever, come May 6.

The statement also quoted the Registrar as advising proprietors of Computer-Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide, not to rest on their oars, but consolidate on the success recorded in the mock exercise.

Oloyede added that the centres must deliver a better outcome in the main examination in May.

He reiterated that the mock examination was instituted to principally test its facilities and ascertain its readiness for the main UTME.

It was also instituted, he explained, to provide candidates with the opportunity to experience the testing system and how to apply it in the main examination.

” Taking the mock examination had proved to be one of the most effective tests of readiness for the main examination, ” Oloyede said.

NAN reports that a total of 1.8 million candidates had been registered for this year’s main UTME.

