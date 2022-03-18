By Mary Obaebor

The Co-founder, Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries, Mrs Ifeoma Esiri, has said the online library will aid self-learning among students.

Speaking at the inauguration of ZODML’s free online library, Esiri said the website is equipped with over 300,000 online resources, while the physical community library had 2,455,498 resources.

Esiri said, “ZODML is interested in spreading the love of books and the acquisition of the literacy and technological skills vital to a modern economy; especially amongst Nigeria’s children and youth. At ZODML, we seek to accomplish the long-term impact of a Nigerian population that has achieved academic excellence and built a culture that recognizes the importance of self-learning and its ability to build, support, and enable communities.

“This was the reason why we decided to deepen our commitment by providing free access to digital resources through our online library. The success of the soft launch of ZODML in November last year, reaffirmed our belief that our platform is needed, and we will continue to build on what we have.”

She added that the work was inspired by the life and legacy of her father, late Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue who through self-learning and access to libraries was able to transform his life and the lives of others.

She added, “We will provide free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly those attending public universities, can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future careers, ZODML currently has a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in correctional centres across Nigeria.”

A law student at the University of Ibadan, Janet Abakpa, and a beneficiary of ZODML’s library said, “I discovered ZODML as a pupil in Ireti Nursery and Primary School, Ikoyi and received a library card after attending one of ZODML’s programmes. Over the years I have read almost all the books in the children’s section and I’ve greatly benefitted from them.”

She commended the founders for providing opportunities for youths to have access to educational materials that could change their lives positively and urged corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to follow suit.