Benin City born, Lagos based Nigerian musician Uwaifo Williams Aituae, better known as ZeXzy by his adoring fans has been basking in the euphoria of wins lately.

News reaching our desk s that he has now amassed more than seven million streams for his “Na Who” E.P released July 30th last year. The E.P which had five tracks has been enjoying massive radio spins across Africa.

ZeXzy who is signed to Maple Grove Entertainment has hinted on his latest IG posts that he would be dropping new music soon for everyone to feast on