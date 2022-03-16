.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a humanitarian no-fly zone to stop Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns.

Zelensky made the call while addressing U.S. Congress on Wednesday via webinar from Ukraine amid the Russian attack on Ukraine on multiple fronts.

He said that when he sees the war in Ukraine he remembered Sept. 11, adding that the war declared on Ukraine is a terror that Europe has not seen in 80 years.

Zelensky also called for aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons from the U.S., saying “right now the destiny of our country is being decided”.

“U.S. should sanction all Russian politicians and all companies must leave Russian markets flooded with our blood,” he urged.

He said that for the U.S. to be the leader of the world was also to be the leader of peace.

Reports have it that while Zelensky was addressing the U.S. congress he showed a graphic video on the current situation in Ukraine that war has ruined.

NAN also reports that many Nigerians and other nationals have fled Ukraine into nearby countries since Russia launched a full-scale war on Ukraine.

The Nigerian government approved the release of 8.5 million dollars for the immediate evacuation of at least 5,000 Nigerians fleeing the Rissian-Ukrainian conflict zone to Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Vanguard News Nigeria