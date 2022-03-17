By Nwafor Sunday

Chairman Voriancoreli, Bolaji Akinboro, has appealed to Nigerian youths to go into agricbusiness.

Akinboro made the appeal at an event organized by Vanguard, “The economic forum series: Agribusiness and Food security summit 2022”, at the Civic Centre.

With the theme, ‘Enhancing Nigeria’s food security in a changing climate and digital technology environment’, Akinboro emphatically noted that youths do not show presence in the Agribusiness in the country.

Akin decried the attitude of Nigerian youths towards Agricbusiness, noting that the age range of farmers in Agricbusiness in Nigeria is 50 and above.

Speaking on the way forward, Akin opined that Nigerian government should go back to the grassroot and sensitise the younger generations on the need and important of Agricbusiness in Nigeria.

He noted that Government and Private sectors have important roles to play. In his words: “These two must marry each other and put a measure to increase the agric sector in Nigeria”.