…S-East govs should not negotiate Kanu’s release for political gain —Igbo youth leader

By Anayo Okoli & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, blasted the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, over his denial of Ebubeagu Security Network, saying his denial is belated.

This came as a well known Igbo youth leader, Igboayaka Igboayaka has cautioned the South East Governors against using the struggle to release the IPOB, leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for politcal gain.

IPOB also said that Governor Uzodinma’s denial of the security outfit when he was asked questions about their alleged infamous, unruly and murderous activities contradicted his earlier position which is allegedly creating confusion everywhere in Imo State.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful,, entitled: “It is too late for Hope Uzodimma to deny Ebubeagu Security outfit” alleged that the Senator Uzodimma-led Imo State government set up the security outfit for odd jobs.

IPOB’s statement read: “We are the great family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Our attention has been drawn to the recent confession by Senator Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, over the operation of the infamous Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

“Govermor Hope Uzodimma denied knowing any activities of Ebubeagu security outfit in Imo State when he was asked about the infamous activities of Ebubeagu in the state. The denial by Uzodimma has contradicted his earlier position thus, creating confusion everywhere.

“Governor Uzodimma should be told that it’s too late for him to deny Ebubeagu, the militia group he set up for odd jobs against his political opponents and IPOB. Now, the enemies’ camp in the region is confused and he is denying them.

“IPOB has it on good authority that Senator Hope Uzodimma made the controversial statement in one of the gatherings he attended some days back when he was asked about the activities of Ebubeagu in Imo State. Uzodimma told the gathering that anywhere people see Ebubeagu, they should kill them. But we know the antics of the infamous governor. He is only telling lies about Ebubeagu.

“IPOB gathered through intelligence that out of anger, Ebubeagu team went to Imo State police area command in Orlu to complain about the latest development by the governor. But unfortunately, it resulted into some confrontation that led to the killing of two Ebubeagu militia men by the police in the area.

“Ebubeagu in retaliation killed one DPO and six other inspectors of police in Orlu Police command,”IPOB’s statement claimed.

According to Igboayaaka, who is a leading member of Ohanaeze Youth wing, credits for eventual release of Kanu through politcal dialogue should go to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor and other true Igbo leaders like elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amechi and not to any of the governors of the region.

He said that his position was in reaction to a statement credited to the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, that he has been interfacing with President Muhammadu Buhari towards a political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

The youth leader warned the Governor and his colleagues to desist from spreading what he described as “childish falsehood, thereby beguiling the unsuspecting public”.

He said that Igbo youths noted with shock, the statement credited to Gov. Umahi, saying that many Igbo youths know the true situation of things regarding efforts to free Kanu.

The South East Governors, Comrade Igboayaaka cautioned should not “engage in cheap political talk to gain political credit.

“The political solution for Nnamdi Kanu’s case was initiated by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. Amb. George Obiozor and other eminent Igbo.

“Unfortunately, Governor David Umahi might be looking for a soft landing to appeal to Ndigbo and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, over his reckless treatment coated with executive impunity as meted out to the youths.

“And coming out suddenly to score a cheap political goal in the release of Nnamdi Kanu is very untrue.

“Those at the helm of affairs of political solution to Nnamdi Kanu case have not taken it to the media space. They are engaging the Nigerian government quietly to bring a lasting solution to the crisis that have erupted in the country since over 7 years of IPOB struggle for self-determination”.