Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya at the scene of the bomb attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya has ordered troops to hunt down terrorists who attacked an Abuja -Kaduna-bound train on Monday night.

The Army boss said the troops must intensify search and rescue operations, which has been ongoing for many hours.

General Faruk Yahaya spoke when he visited the scene of the Kaduna – Abuja train attack on Tuesday.

Onyema Nwachukwu, a Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations, said in a statement on Tuesday that the COAS, who was accompanied by some principal staff officers of the Army Headquarters and the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, on arrival at scene, assessed the security situation around the general area of the attack and inspected the attacked train, as well as the rail track to evaluate the degree of damage.

“He ordered the troops of the NA and other security agencies to intensify their search and rescue operations to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued unconditionally.”

“The COAS has also assured Nigerians that the troops will be undeterred and vehement in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality.”

“He urged members of the surrounding communities and all Nigerians to continue to avail troops with credible information to enhance their operations across the country. Gen Yahaya observed that the attack reverberates the need for critical stakeholders to review the security of railways across the country in order to achieve the desired security architecture for railway transportation.”

