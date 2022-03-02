•Says electronic management system tackles barriers to new normal

By Prince Osuagwu

The COVID-19 pandemic has practically forced almost everybody to work remotely. The situation which has generally been accepted as the new normal has changed the workplace, pitting digital transformation against the traditional work culture.

Unfortunately, majority of the activities around the workplace still revolve around paperwork. For instance, generating paper documents like photocopying and printing appears difficult to do remotely.

Also, signing of paper documents by the parties involved are more of a physical activity, just as submission of documents like receipts and invoices by customers and clients look easier done, manually.

Having proposals and reports in paper formats has a physical lure; retrieval and storage of these documents in the library or archive rooms become much easier in the office.

All these activities and many more have made it difficult for workplaces to really adopt the smart workplace.

However, foremost document solution provider and market leader in reprographics, office document and management software, Xerox, says it is confronting the hydra headed challenge with tech innovation and effective smarter solutions.

The company has re-launched its Electronic Document management Solution, EDMS, aimed at synchronising files for a smarter work culture.

The solution which comes with 19 global solutions, according to Xerox will help it re-capture and dominate the Nigerian workplace environment.

Xerox says the new tech is its own contribution towards rescuing Nigeria’s work system from the devastating blows dealt it by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is more so as the company celebrates 50 years of uninterrupted operations in the country.

The solution introduces a new way of using documents, keep and store files that even fire outbreak will not affect them.

The Company’s General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mr Femi Abidoye who briefed newsmen in Lagos about the new technology said: “We are known globally as leaders in documentation solutions.

“We have been in this country for 50 years without taking a break and that speaks to the faith we repose to the viability of the market. We have seen that the CoVID-19 pandemic forced Banks, schools and other organisations who depend on our services, to work from home.

“The situation challenged us to find a way of making work easier and smarter for them even while at home. So, we came up with this electronic management solution that will synchronize their documents and still secure their operations. It has a connect skill ecosystem, which connects from mobile phone to file and printer. The solution leads to efficient, improved system and valued time”.

Abidoye says the system creates a unique code (metadata) which identifies all the stored and digitized files in the server or cloud and makes it easier for the user to identify.