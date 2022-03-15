By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to step aside and allow the Vice President to take over the leadership of the country.

The Governor who gave the advise Monday during an interaction with newsmen in Makurdi said the call became necessary because it had become glaring that the President lacked the capacity to lead the country out of the present All Progressives Congress, APC, induced predicament.

He said he was making the call as a patriot who meant well for the country and also remains committed to the unity, progress and development of Nigeria.

The Governor said, “I have been in government for a very long time. I was a Local Government Chairman from 1991 to 1993. And I have been there at the state level and at the Federal level and today back at the state as Governor.

“So when I see something that is wrong instead of keeping quiet, and since I do not want to be complicit to the evil that is going on in our country today, I have to speak out.

“I want to say that the All Progressives Congress, APC, led Federal Government has completely failed in their promises. Also the leader of the party and leader of our country President Buhari has completely failed to fulfill the promises that he gave to Nigerians.

“I was part of those who worked for the election of President Buhari in 2015, we worked hard for him based on the promises that he gave us.

“He assured that he would be a President for everybody and for nobody. But today we have seen clearly that the President is a President for Fulani people and everybody has seen this because of the level of nepotism in the country.

“Since the inception of our country Nigerian even before the independence of our, we have never witnessed this kind of nepotism that is going on in our country. We have never witnessed this level of disunity in our country. We have never seen this level of insecurity and we have never seen this kind of economic downturn the way we have it today.

“I am a grassroots person, so I appreciate the feelings of the people out there. I feel so sad and I also pity the President of our country because those surrounding him are deceiving him and he is not aware of the plight of our people.

“The basic responsibility of any government we were told is the provision of security for lives and property. The level of insecurity in the country today is worrisome

“Those people who are complacent and living in their comfort zones without looking at the reality of what is happing in our country today should have a rethink.

“It is really unfortunate that I have over 1.5million IDPs in Benue state out of the projected seven million population that I have in Benue, and more than 80 percent of the IDPs are farmers that earned us the appellation of the food basket of the nation.

“Today they are in IDPs camps suffering. As if that is not enough, everyday you wake up to the news that Fulanis with the consent of the federal government have decided to make life unbearable for my people in Benue state.”

Continuing, the Governor said: “How can we allow our country go on with this level of impunity by the APC led Federal Government? How can they allow these Fulani herdsmen to come and murder, kill and rape our women and children?

“So the Federal Government has completely failed and I want to call on our President, Muhammadu Buhari to accept the fact that he has failed this country and I want to advise him to honorably resign as President of Nigerian.

“He can resign and hand over to his Vice to handle the affairs of this country otherwise this country is going down. No wonder in 2014 I saw a video clip where the President promised Nigerians that his APC government was going to take Nigeria from the top to bottom.

“And today if nothing is done, if the president does not rise up to the responsibility of taking this country out of the bottom to the top, we are going underneath.

“Those who are keeping quiet should continue, but I have said my beat. They can insult me and also send the EFCC after me and declare all the things we do right as wrong. But I have nothing to hide, if you come after me I will approach the courts because I have nothing to hide.

“I will always stand for truth, equity fairness and justice and that is all. This country belongs to all of us. It is not about a Fulani President or President Buhari.

“We have had Fulani presidents who I adjudged as the best we have ever had. We had President Shagari, a Fulani man from the caliphate. He was a good leader. He provided security for lives and property. We had President Yar’adua a fulani man from Katsina state. He did very well and till tomorrow nobody has provided the solution to the Niger Delta crisis more than President Yar’adua a Fulani man.

“So the issue today is about incompetence, it is about non-performance, it is about barefooted leadership, it is about lame-duck, it is about somebody without a vision and direction to lead our country.

“So I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. If he wants APC to continue he should hand over to his Vice to take up from there. Anybody who is deceiving President Buhari telling him that he has performed well is a liar.”