As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2022, the founder of Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, Dr Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, has called on government and non-governmental organisations around the world to remember women that are internally displaced, women caught up in wars around the world, girls in the orphanages and destitute and all those who also are in need one way or the other.

She stated this in her message to the womenfolk on the celebration of International Women’s Day.

She noted that the great potentials locked in these women and girls should not be allowed to die.

She also said as the world advance into the future in the new normal and nations, peoples and organizations grapple with the fallout of the COVID-19 challenge, “it is imperative that these nations, social entrepreneurs and businesses, collaborate to open new vistas of cooperation, access, growth and development.

WINBAFRICA was founded in 2014 by Dr. Jaiyesimi an entrepreneur, pan Africanist, multiple award recipient As the world celebrates International Women’s Day 2022, the founder of Women Foundation for Nation Building, WINBAFRICA, Dr Bukola Bello Jaiyesimi, has called on government and non-governmental organisations around the world to remember women that are internally displaced, women caught up in wars around the world, girls in the orphanages and destitute and all those who also are in need one way or the other. with a passion for protecting women’s issues.

It has the mandate to transform the African society by supporting women to play significant roles in nation-building as well as creating avenues for identifying, raising and supporting women leaders to come together to brainstorm on issues affecting their well-being and generating practical and achievable solutions.