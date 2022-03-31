By Onozure Dania

Senator Joy Emodi who represented the Anambra North constituency of Anambra State, in 2005, has advised female politicians who are going into politics to be persistent in mobilising people.

She encouraged grassroots mobilization adding that they must never be intimidated irrespective of whose ox is gored.

” You must really round support from both youths, men and women.

” Position is not given on a platter of gold. Don’t ever sit because you are a woman you should relax you must prove your worth because performance is everything.

“As a woman, you must ever be ready to work the extra mile.”

Emordi who spoke in the first-panel session on the Theme: Women Empowerment in Nigerian Politics and How We Have Fared said to break the bias restricting women to participate in politics, women have to be involved in politics.

“Bias imposed on women by the society, stereotypes patriarchal bias caused by women themselves, honestly, to be a senator from Anambra State is not a child play. I am the first Igbo woman to be a senator from Anambra State.

“When I started I was a reluctant politician, it was 1994, 1995 constitutional conference then I was still very young and then going for election the women and the youths said they wanted me to contest, but we have this very strong Igbo organisation Ohaneze, they said I should not even try it. That a woman should not even attempt that I will go to Abuja to carrying handbag up and down.

“But the youths and the women decided that I will contest, honestly, I went to the place I didn’t even have the type of money my opponent had who was supported by all the rich men in Anambra State.

“But I was able to with the support of youths and women they helped me with mobilisation and fortunately I won,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria