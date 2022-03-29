.

Hon Dumnamene Robinson Dekor has applauded Governor Nyesom Wike’s declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, describing it as most timely, to save Nigeria from further assaults from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hon Dekor, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and Chairman House Committee on Host Communities said the depth of the economic downturn in Nigeria occasioned by the lack of vision and the ineptitude of the APC leadership has made it necessary to have a president with the capacity of Gov Wike to stop the country from total collapse.

According to the federal lawmaker, one time Commissioner of Works and Deputy Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, the antecedents of Gov Wike qualify him as the best man for the job, especially in this critical time of the nation’s chequered political history.

Gov Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State since he took the oath of office in 2015, the Ogoni-born politician noted, have launched the state into the league of best democratically led and developed in the country and could be replicated in all parts of Nigeria if given the opportunity to occupy the number one seat in the country.

“Without mincing words and if we can be true to ourselves, there is every need to change the country’s present narratives. The Nigerian citizens are dying per minute per hour of hunger, hardship, frustrations and many more are lost to banditry, kidnappers, terrorist attacks, armed robbery etc due to the collapse of the nation’s security architecture.

“To turn the economy around and get Nigeria walking again, a man with the capacity and the political will, a detribalized and selfless leader is the person we need. In all of these, I am most convinced that the person the cap fits is His Excellency, Chief Barr Nyesom Wike,” Rt. Hon Dekor declared.

The lawmaker warns Nigerians not to miss this golden opportunity as he said he welcomed Gov Wike’s boldness and submission of himself to carry the burden of rebuilding Nigeria, and also pledged his unwavering support and that of his constituents to Gov Wike’s presidential bid.