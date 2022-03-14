Wike didn't destroy PDP in Cross River, Jarigbe replies Obaseki

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Senator representing Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State in the National Assembly, Sen Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has punctured assertion made by Edo state governor stressing that the People’s Democratic Party in the state was at peace and formidable.

In a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Calabar, he stated that contrary to assertions of Gov Obaseki the PDP in Cross River has remained focused with the constant assistance of Governor Nyesom Wike.

His words:” Contrary to the assertion of Governor Obaseki, the PDP in Cross River is at peace and very formidable, with the constant assistance of Governor Wike.

“If the governor is referring to the defection of Governor Ayade, as the “destruction” of the PDP in Cross River State, then we totally disagree with him. It is rather seen as good riddance to bad rubbish.

“At some point, Governor Ayade became an albatross in our party, and when he left, there was jubilation. In fact, if Ayade left the PDP because of Wike, a fellow Governor, then it is testamentary to how clearly handicapped Ayade was in the context of being influential and committed to the Party.

“While Governor Wike supports PDP States that do not have Governors, financially, physically and otherwise, some governors are complacent, laid back and not forth coming with any support for the party in states, like ours.

“Please, Governor Obaseki should leave Cross River State PDP out of the hullabaloo in the Edo PDP. Cross River State PDP is together and does not need the membership of any Governor, who has performed abysmally. We do not want a baggage.

“The issue with all of us is that, when Governor Wike goes out of his way to support our states, we see him as a good man; but whenever his interest conflicts with ours, he becomes a terrible man. That is the paradox of life. I wonder if politics is no longer a game of interest. This constant demonization of Governor Wike because of his interests is puerile.

“Once more, be assured that Cross River PDP is stronger and better than when we had the Governor and let us all learn to reciprocate support. When Governor Wike comes to support our states, we go on our knees in gratitude and when we win, he becomes a bad man. Very unfortunate,” he stated.

