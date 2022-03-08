By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Operatives of the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA, has sealed a hostel believed to be occupied by students of the Imo State University, IMSU, at Bishop’s court in Owerri, over alleged several cracks on the building.

The OCDA, Chairman, Francis Chukwu, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday.

He further said that the building has failed structural and integrity tests and was not safe for the occupants adding that students in the hostels were asked to pack out before the building was sealed.

Also Read:

FG targets 30,000 e-passports monthly rollout in South-east — Aregbesola

According to him, “The building has failed structural and integrity tests which resulted in the structural defect.

“We moved swiftly to avert building collapse called out the students living in the hostel to relocate to avoid endangering their lives and properties.”

“Imo State Government under the leadership of Gov. Hope Uzodimma attaches priority attention to ensuring that Imolites are well protected from unforeseen circumstances hence the need for the proactiveness in the implementation of the policies and programmes of the Government,” OCDA said.

Vanguard News Nigeria