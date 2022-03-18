…Probe of ex-gov begins

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The interrogation of former Anambra governor Willie Obiano is about to begin in Abuja any moment from now, sources within the agency have said.

A top official said on Friday that it was in order to get Obiano to speak on the issues built against him that the agency moved him from Lagos to its headquarters in Abuja earlier on Friday morning.

A source in the agency said the commission does not have anything to do with Obiano’s wife but the former governor.

It was not clear if the ex-governor would be admitted to administrative bail or charged to court early since he had already been placed on EFCC watchlist since last November.