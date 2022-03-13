By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Coordinator of Nutrisure, Mrs Okoroafor Favour, has called on Nigerians to immediately stop the intake of inorganic products to rescue themselves from deadly health challenges.

Okoroafor made this call while speaking to youths, women and community stakeholders who participated at the Nutrisure opening event yesterday in Owerri.

She said that the inorganic products were the causes of several diseases which include cancer and kidney failures. To end it, she said the only way out of severe health challenges facing Nigerians was to take organic products.

While sharing her experience, she said:

“What inspired me into this is about health. I have a passion for health and I want our people to be free from health challenges. If not for this nutrisure, my father would have been bedridden.

“He had the issue of kidney failure and it was taken care of including my husband was saved from health problems by this Nutrisure.”

“Let me use this opportunity to advise Nigerians as much as they can to stop the intake of the inorganic product. The inorganic products are the genesis of our problems of different kinds of diseases people dying of such as cancer, kidney diseases because we are not using organic products, adding that, “Apart from the health benefits, the youths can be part of it and be empowered.”