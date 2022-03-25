Emmanuel Uduaghan

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Warri

Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has denied stepping down his senatorial bid, but only stepped aside as a result of election fatigue.

The former governor also called for constitutional role for traditional rulers in the country. He spoke in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, during the 2023 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Warri Correspondents Chapel lecture/award ceremony.

Uduaghan said contrary to speculations, he did not jettison his aspiration for the red chamber for a Delta South senatorial aspirant but decided not to contest because of “election fatigue.”

He said: “I indicated interest to contest, but at no time did I collect form in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. I only collected in the All Progressives Congress, APC. At no time did I step down. I only stepped aside, because of election fatigue.”

Delivering a lecture entitled “2023 Elections and Role of the Media,” he noted that by 2023, Nigeria would have enjoyed 24 years unbroken democracy, adding that the media had during the period enjoyed a lot of freedom, unlike under the military.

He charged media practitioners to be more objective in their reportage since, according to him, media projections were at times far from the reality.

He also challenged media owners to be faithful with their workers by paying them as and when due to guard against being influenced negatively by corrupt politicians.

He said: “I feel very sad that we have not given our traditional rulers the special role they should play. I say this because a lot of cases are settled in the palaces.”

“They should be given the power, authority, recognition to play more roles in the society. I am sure if that is done, all these challenges in our society will be reduced.”

The event chaired by Ambassador Godknows Igali had HRM Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom; King Obukohwo Monday Whiskey, Udurhie I, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom; Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; Paul Osahor, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Chief Christiana Siakpere in attendance among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria