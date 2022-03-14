A lady, identified as the wife of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, on Monday, fainted at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Reason behind the slump has not been ascertained but eyewitness said she slumped on the ground shortly after trial Justice Emeka Nwite deferred ruling on applications that DCP Kyari and six other persons facing drug trafficking charge with him, filed to be released on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

She fell on the floor while armed operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, were leading Kyari and the others away from the court premises.