By Sylvester Kwentua

Yemi Alade a talented Nigerian musician may be rocking the world with her songs, but she may not be aware of the plan a particular fan of hers has for her. On Twitter recently, the fan who is a male revealed the naughty plans he has for the Johnny crooner.

“If i grab Yemi Alade’s bum bum ehn, i go first slap am, make e sound tawaiiiii” The confessed his plan.

In another gist, Yemi Alade has demanded that women be celebrated without reference to their marital status and age. She said this while responding to trolls shaming her for being single at her age.

A Twitter user, @Delwiwest_ told the singer that she was approaching menopause and should consider getting married.

The tweet read, “You’re now entering your forties, almost seeing your menopause and you’re not married; it is not even that you have children self, so what’s the need of your riches?”

Responding, Yemi Alade told the fan to allow women to live their lives and celebrate women like they celebrate men without referring to their age or marital status.

Her tweet read, “We’re not discussing my life today! Not even tomorrow! I don moving the New music release to APRIL. No vex. If You can celebrate a man without referring to his age or marital status, then you surely can do it for females. Allow women to live their lives while you live yours. Then when I eventually start entering my 40s and naturally start experiencing menopause as a healthy, wealthy woman, you will still be here in all your peril, tweeting empty shelling.”

