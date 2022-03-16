.

Vladimir Putin, speaking in a bombastic televised address from the Kremlin nearly three weeks into Moscow’s invasion, says Western dominance is gradually coming to an end with unfolding event in Ukraine, warning the West would use ‘those who earn their money here but live over there’ as a ‘fifth column’ to ‘divide our society. ‘I do not judge those with villas in Miami or the French Riviera.

Or who can’t get by without oysters or foie gras or so-called ‘gender freedoms.’ The problem is they mentally exist there, and not here, with our people, with Russia,’ he said.

‘The West will try to bet on the so-called fifth column, on traitors… to divide our society.. to provoke civil confrontation… to strive to achieve its aim. And there is one aim – the destruction of Russia.’

He claimed that the conflict was merely a pretext for the West to impose sanctions because ‘they just don’t want a strong and sovereign Russia’ and insisted the ‘military operation’ in Ukraine is going to plan despite his troops’ advance remaining largely stalled on the outskirts of Kyiv.

But he also told Russians, in words ironically reminiscent of Zelensky’s speeches, that ‘we are fighting for our sovereignty and the future of our children.

