By Bashir Bello, KANO

Director-General, Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON, Farouk Salim, has said that the organization is working tirelessly to ensure rice millers maintain best and standard practices in quality and safety of the produce.

The Director-General stated this during a one-day sensitization programme for rice millers in Kano on requirements for third party milling.

Salim said the programme was imperative to help empower the millers on standardization and to make their products marketable within and outside the country.

He expressed the readiness of the organisation to help factories to ensure they don’t lose their products by using false machines and also to protect customers.

According to him, “SON was working towards ensuring that the factories do not lose their products by using false machines while measuring the products and also to protect the customers.

“The whole essence of standardization is making the product acceptable to the market, and making it easier for the producers to produce without having any problem.

“SON would provide technical support and certification to enhance the standardization of products,” Salim said.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje represented by the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Alhaji Idris Sale, said the sensitization programme was timely while commending the agricultural revolution by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration which made the nation produce what it eats.

Earlier, the Regional Director of SON, Mr Albert Wilberforce, said that the event would enlighten farmers on what is expected of them when it comes to issuing of rice mill for the third party.

“The third-party mill is the fact that some people are farmers, but don’t have milling factory.

“They take it to millers to produce for them, the rice mill must meet up with certification requirements, this milling factory must be feasible,” Wilberforce however said.

Vanguard News Nigeria