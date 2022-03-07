By Peter Egwuatu

Wema Bank Plc has affirmed its commitment to empowering and educating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with skills and knowledge on current business trends.

The Divisional Head, Retail Business, Wema Bank Plc, Dotun Ifebogun, disclosed this at the bank’s first-quarter SME webinar series themed, ‘From Talent to Wealth: Building your Talent into a Successful Business.’

In his opening remarks, Ifebogun stressed the significance of SMEs to the economic growth of any country and highlighted Wema Bank’s strides in the SME segment and the importance of participating in such knowledge sharing sessions.

“We understand the need to focus on this segment of the economy, and we will continue to support SMEs with funds, help them harness their skills and equip them with knowledge on current business trends to help them upscale. This is our first SME webinar of the year 2022, but the 5th edition we’ve done since we started the SME webinar series” he said.

Speaking on ‘Developing talent and building it into a successful business, Director, Siren and Suave Entertainment Limited, Oluwole Idowu, said innovators and serious-minded entrepreneurs need first to identify their talents, then market and make revenue from it.

According to Idowu, entrepreneurs and creative artists must market themselves with the channels and tools available and slowly build an online presence.

Reiterating the importance of identifying talent and applying creativity in building a business, the Deputy General Manager, Creative Industries, Bank of Industry, Uche Cynthia Nwuka, said individuals need to identify their talent and conduct market research in the industry they are interested in, as well as develop their character.

“As an SME business, you need to be skilled in your area of interest, understand the key elements of business growth, conduct extensive market research, understand your financial needs, have knowledge of growing a customer base and learn to update yourself.”

