By Onozure Dania

The Isoko political class said the Ijaw and Isoko were brothers and sisters, therefore, they cannot say no to governorship quest to occupy Dennis Osadebe House, Asaba in 2023.

Leaders of Isoko political class led by Pioneer Speaker in the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Okoro and Odion Godspower, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Isoko South Local Government Area, spoke on separate occasions, when the Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 lobby team visited them in Isoko South and Isoko North councils of the state.

Speaking on behalf of Isoko North PDP leaders at Ozoro, Okoro said the ijaw and Isoko were one as they have prominent sons and daughters who are related to Isoko.

He said: “You coming to tell us that the Ijaw are going to contest for the governorship. We cannot say no because we have been together, we cannot refuse what you desire. Go further and cement your political ambition with other ethnic groups, we are one.”

Godspower, Isoko South PDP Chairman, who spoke on behalf of PDP leaders said Ijaw and Isoko were brothers and sisters.

“We have listened to all you have said and we will surely give you feedback. The governor has done well and we must support him to finish strong.”

Earlier, Former Minister of Police Affairs and Leader of the Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 Lobby Team, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, on his part, said the Ijaw clamour to govern Delta State in 2023 was not based on ethnic rotation of the governorship position, noting that there has never been any form of zoning in the state.

He said the Ijaw did not just wake up and decided to contest the governorship seat in Delta State without evaluating their political situation carefully, stressing that the movement has nothing to do with ethnic rotation.

“Let us search our conscience very well, there has never been zoning of the governorship position at anytime. The Urhobo have enjoyed it several times, the Itsekiri have also had it and now our amiable Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is on the saddle from Delta North.”

