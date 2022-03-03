In continuance of its iconic Keep Walking campaign, Johnnie Walker has created the ‘Walker’s District’ – an initiative designed to celebrate Afro-optimistic creatives whose personalities and artistic journeys encapsulate the brand’s call for people, talents and non-creatives alike, to challenge stereotypes and societal biases. Scheduled to happen in Lagos, Abuja and other locations, Walker’s District reiterates Johnnie Walker’s commitment to the Nigerian creative economy.

Walkers District will spotlight creatives within communities who have constantly demonstrated the freedom and audacity to live their truth, and their potential to shape the future they want to see. To keep the passion alive, Johnnie Walker has partnered with these creatives to rejuvenate broken down landmarks, create beautiful murals and redesign street signs across cities in Nigeria.

Ifeoma Agu, Marketing Manager, International Premium Spirits, Guinness Nigeria, says: “For more than 200 years, Johnnie Walker has stood for breaking stereotypes and pushing the boundaries of creativity. People go through hurdles every day and the rejuvenation of a part of their city is our reminder to them to never stop pushing for what they believe in and that they should Keep Walking no matter what.”

Last year, Johnnie Walker launched the Keep Walking campaign to support the growing creative community of young people in Africa, who are driven by a “strong sense” of individual responsibility, entrepreneurship and confidence in their African identity. The iconic campaign inspires a whole generation of youth who are audacious enough to live their own truth- Unboxed, Un-labelled, creating new spaces and tribes, and building an exciting world full of possibilities.

