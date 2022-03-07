By Lawani Mikairu

Africa’s Leading Travel Tech Company, Wakanow , weekend , announced its partnership with ThankUCash, Africa’s leading loyalty and rewards company to launch a customer loyalty programme, WakaPoints.

WakaPoints is Wakanow’s customer loyalty program and is set towards charting a new course in the Africa travel space. It is an innovative approach to reward loyal travelers and give back value for loyalty. With WakaPoints, Wakanow customers earn points on every travel booking and they can redeem those points instantly on their next booking.

Speaking at the launch event which was held at the Wakanow Headquarters in Lagos, the CEO of Wakanow, Mr. Adebayo Adedeji said that “WakaPoints is a show of our unflinching commitment to ensure that our customers have the best travel experiences with us”.

Also speaking at the event, Mr Simeon Ononobi, the CEO of ThankUCash – the technical partners for the WakaPoints program- expressed his delight at the launch of WakaPoints, He said “We are excited to have partnered with Wakanow on building this first of its kind loyalty program in the travel space in Africa and I am convinced that everyone who signs up on WakaPoints are in for a rewarding experience”.

Also at the event was Mrs Adenike Macaulay who is the Chief Commercial Officer of Wakanow. She said: “WakaPoints for us is not just a loyalty programme, it is an avenue for us first to say ThankU and to foster closer relationships with our customers, to better understand, anticipate and fulfill their travel needs.”

To say ThankU to all existing customers, Wakanow is giving out 20,000 bonus WakaPoints to all its customers who have transacted with them in the past 13 years and the points are redeemable immediately. To be a part of this, sign up at www.wakapoints.com.