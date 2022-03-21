By Steve Oko

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has been removed as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU.

His removal and dissolution of the Governing Council is coming less than 12 hours he warned the ruling Peoples Democratic Party PDP against the grave danger of giving its governorship ticket to another Ngwa man in 2023.

The Secretary, PDP Board of Trustees, BoT, allowing advised PDP to either cede the party’s governorship ticket to Ukwa or Abia North in line with the prevailing zoning arrangement in the state.

Wabara warned that any attempt to deny Ukwa or Abia North senatorial district the PDP Governorship ticket would earn the party a protest vote in 2023.

According to him, similarly, a mistake made PDP lose Plateau State to APC in 2015.

Meanwhile, Wabara was relieved of his appointment through a Government Special Announcement signed by Secretary to the State Government SSG, Mr Chris Ezem.

It read in part: “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD and Visitor to Abia State University Uturu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abia State University with immediate effect.

Furthermore, the Governor has also approved the immediate reconstitution of the Governing council as fellows; Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo – Chairman; Chief Obinna Njoku – member; Senator Emma Nwaka – member; Chief Chinwe Nwanganga – member; Chief Ndukwe U Ndukwe – member; Dr Jonas Ibeaja – member; Barr. C Nwokeukwu (SAN) – member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education – member.

“This directive takes immediate effect”.

