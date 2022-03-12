In today’s afro music, the success of a song has evolved from fine lyricism to being largely hinged on the competence of a producer’s prowess to come up with a smashing beat; this has made music producers become more valued than ever.

From viral street bangers to award winning hits, we all now more than ever recognize that although artistes are the ones in the limelight, music producers are the real stars who radiate this light on them. It is on this pedestal that music producer and sound engineer Vtek has been an important torchbearer of the Afrobeats genre for over a decade.

Vtek has championed through a decade of Afrobeats’ surge years ago till present rising global domination. He has worked on countless hits and has a plethora of top records to his mixing/mastering credit, including this past year’s smash hit songs and albums like Kizz Daniel – Barnabas EP including Lie, Pour Me Water etc, Buju’s Sorry I’m Late EP, Adekunle Gold ft Davido – High, Wizkid, Adekunle Gold, Omah Lay, DJ Tunez – Pami – amongst many other amazing projects. He also received a Grammy Nomination alongside Angelique Kidjo for the Best Global Album Award at the 2022 Grammys Awards.

Born and raised in Lagos – Nigeria, Victor Kpoudosu professionally known in the music industry as VTEK comes from music royalty. His father was a poet, writer and engineer, his mother being a singer with the NIPOST choir. Finding homegrown comfort in music, Vtek dipped his toes fully into the art of music production, sound engineering and more. With eventual support from his parents for his path to make music a career, Vtek drove his passion into livelihood and solidified his craftsmanship.

The ardent producer stayed underground for a while, creating a buzz amongst musicophiles within his sphere; but it didn’t take long for his sublime dexterity got noticed by industry topshots. In 2012, Vtek met with PSquare and from then on he secured the fruits of his labour. He went on to produce the twin duo’s viral hits ‘Personally’, ‘Shekini’ and ‘Eje Ajo’, which brought him into limelight, illuminating his craftsmanship and he proceeded to collaborate with other top acts at the time, including Yemi Alade, Awilo Logomba, Simi, Adekunle Gold amongst others, solidifying his prominence in the Nigerian music industry.

Vtek has cited Timbaland as being his inspiration from day one as well as Dr Dre, Cobhams Asuquo, Rodney Jerkins, Jo Kenny, OJB Jezreel and Pharrell Williams. Although his works cut across almost all genres, he specializes in Afrobeats and its subsets, including Afropop, Afrosoul and Afrofusion.

He is also pushing his boundaries in the entertainment industry at large by also taking up postproduction roles in movies and tv shows. He has worked on massive projects like Love Like A Movie which hosted CIARA, The Voice Nigeria season 3, Livespot X Festival which hosted Cardi B and then on over three number 1 movies on Netflix Naija – The lady called Life, Clarence Peter’s Hex , The Griot (award-winning) and Mamba’s Diamond which was produced by William Uchemba.

With over a decade of all-round prominence in the entertainment industry and the Afrobeats scene through his wealth of talent, constant evolvement of potential, market-trusted techniques and charttopping assets; Vtek is surely one of Afrobeats most significant producers.