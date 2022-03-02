Victoria Amaogechukwu Ezeh battling to survive Hodgkin’s lymphoma

By Sola Ogundipe

Ten years after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a cancer of the lymphatic system (part of the immune system), Victoria Amaogechukwu Ezeh is battling to survive the ailment. Although she has undergone a series of treatments including chemotherapy, the health of the 42-year-old seamstress who hails from Anambra State remains critical.

Victoria who spoke to Good Health Weekly from hospital in Bangalore, India, where she is currently under observation, said her last hope is an urgent bone marrow transplant. But there is a snag. The total cost of the procedure is N25 million.

Narrating how it all started, she said it was in October 2011.

“I noticed a lump around my neck, and I also developed a strange cough. It was at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, that was diagnosed with it cancer. Although I underwent treatment, the disease returned after 11 months. I had another round of treatment in India and in 2013, I went for chemotherapy. But around February 2021, I noticed the lump again in the same place. I went back to LUTH where a biopsy eventually confirmed it was cancer.”

Victoria returned to India for chemotherapy again. A medical report signed by Dr Seetharam Anandram, an Assistant Professor in Medicine and Haematology at the St. John’s Medical College Hospital, Bangalore, India, confirmed that Victoria has multiple relapsed Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“She presented to our hospital in August 2021 with further relapse. She will need Allogeneic Bone Marrow transplant to cure her disease. She will not survive if she doesn’t have the surgery.

“According to the doctor, the entire cost of transplant including NMDP donor charges will come up to N25 million.

“A matching donor has been found in America and the transplant is to be done as soon as possible within 4-6 weeks. Victoria is appealing to kind-hearted Nigerians for assistance to raise the funds.

“Psychologically I’m not myself, I cannot concentrate and I’m not comfortable with the pains from the swelling. Even swallowing is a problem. I’m not enjoying my social life and I’m usually weak. I hardly go to work again and tire easily.

“If you are moved by Victoria’s story and wish to assist, kindly send your donation to her. Account details: Ezeh Victoria Amogechukwu, Zenith Bank 2178841847. For more details call +2348033824607”.

