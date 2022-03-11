.

– As Uniosun hosts the 6th biennial COPSUN conference

The Pro-Chancellor, Osun State University, Mallam Yusuf Alli, SAN, has disclosed that it is wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on behalf of the school’s authority.

He said schools should be allowed to negotiate with their workers based on their strength to pay whatever salary agrees upon.

Alli, while addressing a press conference at the Council Chamber of the University in Osogbo to herald the 6th biennial conference of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSUN) to be hosted by Uniosun, said it is wrong for negotiation between ASUU and FG to be forced on relevant university authority without involving them in the process.

“It is quite unfortunate that all the negotiations done so far with ASUU have been within Federal Government and union. Our organization has never been involved, and that is part of the problems. How does FG negotiate with ASUU, only to come and force their agreement on those that are not a party to it?

“Outside this country, it is the Universities themselves and not the government that does the negotiation in line with their capacity. That is why you will find out that, in many universities in developed societies, professors don’t earn similar salaries. You earn according to what you have been able to bring to the university in terms of grants”, he said.

The conference, scheduled to hold between 21st and 25th March 2022 at Uniosun main campus, according to legal luminary, is aimed to promote a focused and purposeful academic leadership through which proactive initiatives can be taken on matters concerning University Education in Nigeria.

He said, “it would serve as an avenue for discussing common or peculiar problems relating but not limited to funding by the proprietors, Inter-University cooperation, maintenance of academic standards, Staff recruitment, International cooperation and linkages, general University development and matters related thereto.

“Others issues are political interference in university governance, erosion of autonomy, poor infrastructural and research facilities, inadequate staffing, especially of academic staff, and weak linkages between universities and industries. Over time, the intervention role played by COPSUN has been very remarkable, and this year’s 6th Biennial conference will not be different.”

The opening of the biennial conference session, according to the Chairman, would be under the chairmanship of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor, Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, while the Chief Host, Osun State Governor and Visitor, Osun State University, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, will declare the conference open.

Also, he remarked Professor Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar/Chief Executive, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, will present the keynote address on the theme of the year’s conference “State Ownership Dynamics, University Councils and The Need For a New Social Contract Between Society and University.”

