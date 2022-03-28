American-based Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, Denzel Oluwafemi Adeniyi popularly known as Shizem has released his first extensive play (EP) titled, “The Assignment”.

The project contains six tracks; Bae,
A minute, Piscina Fiesta, Move, Hold me and Call

Prior to releasing the studio project, the artist has dropped some hit tracks; for me, touch and also featured popular Nigerian music star, Flavour N’abania.

His creative display in all-round music genres has made fans and music lovers across Africa label him as ‘Afro kingie’, a word that demote an emerging Afrobeat king.

Shizem past works have shown beyond reasonable doubt that he is an artiste comfortable with any sub-genre of Afrobeats and will be hoping to have positive impact with his new masterpiece.

