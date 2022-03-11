ASUU strike

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Pro-Chancellor, Osun State University, Yusuf Alli, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that it is wrong for the Federal Government to negotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on behalf of the schools.

He said the schools should be allowed to negotiate with their workers, based on their strength to pay whatever salary is agreed upon.

Alli, while addressing a press conference at the Council Chamber of the university, in Osogbo, to herald the 6th biennial conference of Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities in Nigeria, COPSUN, to be hosted by UniOsun, said it is wrong for negotiation between ASUU and the Federal Government to be forced on relevant university authority without involving them in the process.

His words: “It is quite unfortunate that all the negotiations done so far with ASUU have been within the Federal Government and union. Our organisation has never been involved, and that is part of the problems. How does the Federal Government negotiate with ASUU, only to come and force their agreement on those that are not a party to it?

“Outside this country, it is the Universities themselves and not the government that does the negotiation in line with their capacity. That is why you will find out that, in many universities in developed societies, professors don’t earn similar salaries. You earn according to what you have been able to bring to the university in terms of grants.”

The conference, scheduled to hold between 21st and 25th March 2022, at the Uniosun main campus, according to the legal luminary, is aimed to promote a focused and purposeful academic leadership through which proactive initiatives can be taken on matters concerning University Education in Nigeria.

The opening of the biennial conference session would be chaired by Chirman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Governors’Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, while the Chief Host and Visitor, Osun State University, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, will declare the conference open.

