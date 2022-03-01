BY Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Norwegian Government has trained and empowered 200 youths and women in Osun on different vocational skills with business starter packs.

UNDP Deputy Representative Mr Lealem Dinku, said the inauguration of the UNDP/Norway assisted interventions, the CEWERS/Situation Room launch and graduation ceremony, is phenomenon to the peace, stability and development of the state.

Dinku, who was represented by Mr Mathew Alao, said the CEWERS would provide early warning signals that can be acted upon by government to strengthen the state’s peace and security.

He said the empowerment of the 200 beneficiaries would also help build community resilience to violence and promote peaceful coexistence.

He said the 200 beneficiaries from Osun is the third in a row that UNDP and Government of Norway have organised training and equipped in three states within three weeks.

“The selection of these beneficiaries was carried out by UNDP in collaboration with the state government devoid of political interference.

“The process met the standard principle of SDGS and 2030 Agenda of leaving no one behind” as the neediest of over 1,000 candidates that applied were selected for the scheme.” he said

Norwegian government Representative and the Trade Councillor, Norwegian Embassy in Nigeria,Mr Hans Peter Christopherson, said it was a privilege and honour for him to be in Osun for the programme because of the important impact of the programme to so many vulnerable people

Christopherson said idleness and unemployment was the root of all evil, saying the vocational training would attend to the problem of unemployment from all angles.

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, in his address said the CEWERS Situation Room and training and empowerment of the 200 youths and women is funded by the Norwegian Government and implemented by United Nations Development Programme.

Oyetola who was represented by his deputy Benedict Alabi, said the state government appreciated the support given to victims of violence in the state, being a good foundation to strengthen beneficiaries’ capacities, empowerment for self-reliance and lifting out of poverty.

“On the other hand, the Early Warning and Early Response project was designed to collaborate and strengthen the security framework in and around the state and further facilitate attainment of sustainable peace and stability in the state.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun, I say a big thank you to our partners for these worthwhile interventions.” he said

He said the CEWERS and Situation Room was a welcome addition to the state Emergency 293 Short-Code Call System through which citizens report emergency cases.

“This call system has helped, in no small measure, in keeping at bay, potential crises situations and ultimately helped us in coordinating and responding to diverse emergency needs.” he said