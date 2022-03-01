A Senatorial aspirant in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem has eulogised the incumbent Senator, Chris Ekpenyong, describing him as a trailblazer, who has set the pace in politics in the Senatorial District.

Enoidem, assured Ekpenyong, a former deputy Governor of the state, that Pastor Umo Eno has all it takes to create job opportunities and further develop on the numerous achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in Obot Akara and the entire state.

At a consultation visit to Senator Ekpenyong by the leading contender for the 2023 Governorship of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, Barr Enoidem, the national chairman of the Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, said

“Pastor Umo Eno has shown that he has what it takes to create and sustain wealth through his numerous achievements in the private and public sector, and I want to assure you that he will create more opportunities that will enable more of our youths to be taken off the streets,” Enoidem added.

He said he has implicit confidence in Senator Ekpenyong as a man who stands by what he says and does not waiver in his convictions.

“If Senator Ekpenyong supports you, he won’t relax in his house, he will protect the mandate, all the way to INEC office.”

He said further that Pastor Eno was an embodiment of peace and a steward in God’s vineyard, and would ensure that the peace and security in the state, is maintained to enable more investors to be attracted to the state.

This position was collaborated by other speakers, including the Director-General of Campaigns, Chief Assam Assam SAN, Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Monday Ebong Uko, and other political chieftains from the area.

Speaking at the forum, Pastor Eno said he was ready to further look into the youths and entrepreneurial development, and promised to build on the foundation laid by Governor Emmanuel.

Pastor Eno who acknowledged God’s favour on him, said with the support of Senator Ekpenyong, his ambition would be successful.

Senator Ekpenyong who was visibly elated at the honour, vowed to mobilize support from his constituent to ensure the success of Pastor Eno’s aspiration.

Ekpenyong who highlighted the numerous achievements of Governor Udom Emmanuel in Obot Akara, said he had vowed to support whoever had the blessings of Governor Emmanuel.

“Governor Emmanuel has done well in Obot Akara, but you must assure us that you will further transform Obot Akara, being a border community,” he said.

Senator Ekpenyong commended Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, Sir Monday Ebong Uko for being worthy allies in the politics of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, saying they are worthy ambassadors of Annang nation that have made him proud.